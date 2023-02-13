10 Great Destinations to Visit Before or After a European River Cruise
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck February 13, 2023
River Cruise Appetizers and Add-Ons
So you or your client are heading to Europe for a river cruise? Superb idea. As more and more people fall in love with the pleasure of seeing European countries from their wonderful waterways river cruising is more popular than ever. The cruise is sure to be sensational, but what about the time before or after the adventure? If you or your client is looking to tack on a terrific few days somewhere else, the following 10 amazing European experiences are all located within easy reach of popular hubs for European river cruises hubs like Amsterdam, Budapest, Paris, Basel, Bucharest and Porto.
For more information on England, France, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS