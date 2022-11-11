10 Things to Do in Jeddah
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke November 11, 2022
What To See and Do in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Situated on Saudi Arabia's western coast along the Red Sea, the port city of Jeddah is a diverse destination where travelers can uncover rich and fascinating history and culture as well as engage with nature, sample world-class cuisine, view one-of-a-kind sites and shop for their next favorite item. The city also functions as a gateway to the Islamic holy cities of Mecca and Medina as well as numerous on-water adventures via the sparkling Red Sea. Here are just some of the many highlights that await visitors to Jeddah.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience Punta Cana Your Way With Melia Hotels International
For more information on Saudi Arabia
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS