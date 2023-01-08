Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Sun January 08 2023

gallery icon 10 US Destinations That Will Transport You To Europe

Destination & Tourism Noreen Kompanik January 08, 2023

1/11
City of Solvang, California
City of Solvang, California. (Photo via HaizhanZheng / E+ / Getty Images)

How To Experience Europe Domestically in 2023

Who doesn’t love Europe? After all, many of us share family DNA from one or more European countries. And while we always enjoy hopping on a plane to one of our favorite destinations in Europe, most of us are limited by time or budget restraints. Thankfully, we have several places right here in the U.S. that offer us a taste of Europe. Some will actually make you feel as if you’re actually there. Here are some of our favorite U.S. cities that definitely transport you to Europe—no passport required.

1/11

For more information on United States, Europe

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Noreen Kompanik

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS