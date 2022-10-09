Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Sun October 09 2022

gallery icon 12 of The World’s Friendliest Cities for Travelers

Destination & Tourism Noreen Kompanik October 09, 2022

1/13
Pineapple Fountain, Charleston
Pineapple Fountain, Charleston. (photo via French Quarter Inn)

World’s Friendliest Cities

What makes a city ‘friendly?’ Obviously, it’s a combination of factors that make visitors fondly remember a destination long after they’ve returned home.

Weather, food, safety, ease of getting around, and perhaps above all, the locals, each play major roles in making a city one that visitors return to time and again.

We’ve gathered some of our favorites around the globe, and we’ll tell you why each made the list for the world’s friendliest places to travel.

1/13

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Noreen Kompanik

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS