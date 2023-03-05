18 Frugal and Fun Travel Vacation Ideas
Destination & Tourism Holly Johnson March 05, 2023
Money Saving Travel Vacation Ideas
Travel prices have definitely been on the rise over the past year, and inflation data proves it. In fact, recent stats show the cost for airfare in the U.S. has increased 26 percent as of January 2023 when you compare it to the same month last year. Prices for rental cars and hotels are also on the rise, and the cumulative result is all of us paying more for trips right now than we have in the past.
If you're hoping to stem the bleeding and save more of your hard-earned cash as you make your 2023 travel plans, it helps to consider options that are on the more affordable side. For example, you could look into camping at a KOA campground, taking a cruise from a port you can drive to or renting a tiny home in the wilderness instead of splurging for a stay at a pricey resort.
You can research the trip ideas we outline below on your own, but a travel agent can also help you find the best deal. Either way, you'll want to check out these frugal and fun travel ideas for 2023 and beyond:
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Holly Johnson
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS