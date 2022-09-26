19 Last-Minute Fall Vacation Ideas for Families
Destination & Tourism Holly Johnson September 26, 2022
Last-Minute Fall Getaways
Fall is a great time to visit a large swath of the United States, as well as destinations throughout the Caribbean and Mexico. Crowds tend to be lighter since kids are still in school, which means prices for hotels, resorts and airfare can also be more reasonable than other times of the year.
But, where should you go on a last-minute fall getaway? That depends on whether you want to drive or fly, as well as how much time you want to spend relaxing away from home. You will also want to think about what you actually want to do before you start planning, whether that's marveling at fall foliage, taking part in outdoor adventures or relaxing on a white sand beach.
Some of the top fall vacation ideas we suggest include relaxing at the beach at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, or snagging a last-minute deal on a Princess cruise somewhere warm. Read on to learn some of the top places people are vacationing this fall, and why you might also want to go.
