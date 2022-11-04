Last updated: 08:39 PM ET, Fri November 04 2022

Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff November 04, 2022

Tachai island at Phang Nga, Thailand
PHOTO: Tachai island at Phang Nga, Thailand.

2022 Travvy Awards Honors the Top Destinations

Top destinations were honored at this year's Travvy Awards, which were held at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina in South Florida on Thursday, November 3. From the best culinary destination to the best honeymoon retreat and more, here’s the roundup of all the winners voted on by travel advisors. 

