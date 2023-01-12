2023 Travel Guide to Asia
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 12, 2023
Asia Travel Guide for 2023
Asia continues to captivate millions of international travelers each year with its diverse gastronomy, unique cultures and rich histories. This region of the world is poised to finally reopen fully this year, and that's why many are anticipating this region to be one of the most popular among international travelers this year. From the bustling streets of some of the world's most populous cities to the gentle lifestyle of a Buddhist monastery or Shinto shrine, there's something for everyone to discover in Asia.
Check out this slideshow to learn about the region's best destinations, attractions and events of the year.
