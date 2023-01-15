Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Sun January 15 2023

gallery icon 2023 Travel Guide to South America

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 15, 2023

Valparaiso is a romantic port town in Chile.

2023 South America Travel Guide

From the mystical Andes to the dense jungles of the Amazon and the glaciers of Patagonia, South America is one of the most geographically diverse continents in the world, and because of this, many countries also offer cultures and histories all their own. Check out this slideshow to learn about some its best destinations, unique attractions and to learn why South America is so famous for adventure travel. 

