Lacey Pfalz January 14, 2023

Explore Jordan
Explore Jordan (photo via G Adventures)

2023 Middle East Travel Guide

The Middle East is quickly becoming a tourist region that is all its own, with glittering skyscrapers, rich cultural heritages, a history that spans further than the written word and a vastly unique landscape, from dry deserts to colorful coral reefs and lush desert oases. Check out this slideshow to get some of the best information for traveling to this region of the world this year, learn about its greatest attractions and why the Middle East is seeing a tourism boom like never before. 

