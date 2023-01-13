Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Fri January 13 2023

gallery icon 2023 Travel Guide to the United States

Patrick Clarke January 13, 2023

Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri.
Gateway Arch in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo via f11photo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Best of the US

Domestic travel received a big jolt amid the pandemic but with most places around the world reopened to tourism travelers have more options compared to previous years. Nonetheless, the U.S. remains one of the world's premier travel destinations, especially for Americans looking to explore and experience new things from their own backyard and without a passport or having to take a long-haul flight. For those in search of epic nature, history, culture, food and more, the U.S. is standing by to deliver each in bunches. Here's your guide to experiencing the very best that the United States has to offer in 2023.

