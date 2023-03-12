Antarctica Travel: A Visual Guide to Visiting The World's Coldest Continent
Destination & Tourism Lauren Breedlove March 12, 2023
Antarctica Cruise with Hurtigruten Expeditions
Visiting the coldest continent on earth is atop many bucket lists. Incredibly remote, with an untouched and dramatic landscape, it's one of the genuinely pristine places left to explore in the entire world. Glaciers, icebergs, mountains, and incredible wildlife await, with stunning scenery around every turn. Getting there is no easy feat, though. A small ship cruise is the best way to explore Antarctica, with the opportunity to get off the boat and actually set foot on land, through various excursions that are only allowed on ships with less than 500 guests.
Hurtigruten Expeditions has been sailing to Antarctica for more than 20 years and is a top-notch choice for small-ship travel. They do a fantastic job of showing guests what Antarctica has to offer with a wide array of on-land and water-based adventures. The season runs from November to March, during Antarctica's summer months, and ranges in length from 12-23 day cruises.
Spot whales at breakfast, learn about the history of Antarctica through onboard lectures, hike to a penguin colony, and drool over stunning scenery...and this is all just over the span of one day. A cruise to Antarctica is a trip of a lifetime, but we'll let these photos do the talking.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Antarctica
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lauren Breedlove
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS