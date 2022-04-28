April Destination News You Might Have Missed
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz April 28, 2022
April's Biggest Destination Travel News
From more countries reopening and dropping their pandemic-related entry requirements than ever before to destinations once again hosting giant spring celebrations like Carnival and Holy Week after years without, April had its fair share of good news for destinations around the world. With international travel expected to surge this summer, everything is looking brighter, like the recent reports on Africa's and the Middle East's recoveries. To check out April's biggest destination news you might have missed, click through this slideshow.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS