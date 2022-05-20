Asia Travel Requirements: A Country by Country Guide
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz May 20, 2022
Slowly but Surely, Asia Is Reopening...
We must admit: we miss Asia. From Japan's green tea fields to Vietnam's shrines and India's bustling markets, Asia is a diverse and beautiful region of the world. It's also the region with the most travel restrictions due to the pandemic. While some destinations in Asia have reopened to quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travelers, like Thailand and South Korea, others, such as Japan and China, are still closed to most international travelers.
But it's not all bad news! Some countries are expected to reopen, at least partially, later this summer or this year. Click through this slideshow for a quick update on the current entry requirements and restrictions throughout Asia. For more detailed information, check out our interactive map of current entry requirements, or visit the U.S. Department of State's country-by-country list of travel advisories and information.
