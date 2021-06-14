Countries With the Lowest COVID-19 Threat Level This Summer
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 14, 2021
Places for Peace of Mind
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently eased travel recommendations for more than 110 countries and territories around the world. The changes were met by dozens of updated travel advisories from the U.S. State Department to reflect a lower COVID-19 threat level in some destinations. With the first day of summer less than a week away, here's a look at some of the top places travelers can visit without sacrificing peace of mind.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More
For more information on Malta, Tahiti, Turks and Caicos, Grenada, Antigua
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS