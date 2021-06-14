Last updated: 01:48 PM ET, Mon June 14 2021

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 14, 2021

Valletta, Malta
An aerial view of Malta’s capital city, Valletta. (photo courtesy of Malta Tourism Authority)

Places for Peace of Mind

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently eased travel recommendations for more than 110 countries and territories around the world. The changes were met by dozens of updated travel advisories from the U.S. State Department to reflect a lower COVID-19 threat level in some destinations. With the first day of summer less than a week away, here's a look at some of the top places travelers can visit without sacrificing peace of mind.

