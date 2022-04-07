COVID-19 Travel Restrictions: Latest Entry Requirements for the Caribbean's Top Islands
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke April 07, 2022
Know What to Expect
The Caribbean remains a top target for spring travelers as the vast majority of the region's coveted islands have reopened to international visitors with limited restrictions in place. Still, requirements vary from destination to destination, with some countries and territories reopening their borders to travelers regardless of COVID-19 vaccination or testing status and others implementing more stringent protocols that require travelers to take extra steps ahead of their trip. Regardless of the island, a smooth visit comes down to knowing before you go. Here's a look at the latest entry requirements and restrictions for the Caribbean's top destinations right now.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS