Easy Access Islands to Visit This Winter
Destination & Tourism Noreen Kompanik January 25, 2022
Islands Around the World for Winter Travel Season
It’s already started out as a cold 2022. We’re seeing frigid temperatures, snow, and ice storms in many U.S. locales that aren’t even used to seeing that “white stuff.”
This is the time of year when travelers start thinking of destination escapes where the sun, surf, and sand beckon, and warm ocean breezes whisper through the swaying palms. And the easier it is to get to these islands, the better. Shorter flights and better yet, direct flights to these destinations help get our vacation started a whole lot sooner.
If you’re looking for some island escapes, we’ve got your ticket to paradise with our suggestions for the easiest places to access for a winter getaway. Whether you’re looking for a fun festive atmosphere or plenty of much-needed respite, these islands answer the mail. So, go ahead and start your packing and planning!
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and Resources
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS