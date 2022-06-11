Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Sat June 11 2022

Alex Temblador June 11, 2022

The sun shines through the trees of the Black Forest in Germany. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus/ legna69)

Forest bathing, anyone?

In the 1980s, a term called 'forest bathing' arose in Japan. It referred to a trend where people visited forests and found a peaceful escape, interest in nature, and an overall improvement in their well-being. Today, people visit forests for all sorts of reasons. Some want to simply bathe in the beauty of nature, while others wish o escape the crowds of tourist hotspots. And many seek out adventurous activities that can only be found in forests like hiking, canyoning, and mountain biking. Whatever your reason, read on to learn about the most unique and serene forests worldwide and why they're worth a visit. 

