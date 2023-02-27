Every State's Best Events This March
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck February 27, 2023
2023 March Events Worth Traveling For
March is the month of Spring Break, St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness, so we are never short of fun things to look forward to when it rolls around each year. In many parts of the country, March signifies the start of spring and the multitude of festivals around the country celebrating flower blooms this year is a testament to the fact that March is seen as a turning point in the calendar. Overall, the best festivals in March in the USA have a little bit of everything, including get-togethers dedicated to the maple syrup harvest, film festivals, foodie celebrations, art shows, snow-based events and more St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivals than you can shake a green stick at. Click on the slideshow to see how many of the best March events are happening by you or where you’re heading for Spring Break.
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS