Every State's Best Winter Festival Event
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck January 02, 2023
The World of Winter Events and Festivals
We all have ways of getting through the post-holiday blues and for many destinations across the country, there is but one tried & true way to chase the winter doldrums away: throw a party. Once again, it's the time of year for winter festivals to grab the spotlight, a collection of events that embrace the special atmosphere of the season, typically offering attendees good times in the great outdoors. The following collection of the best winter festivals in the USA for 2023 includes many get-togethers dedicated to carving ice & snow into fanciful shapes and huddling around bonfires, but in warmer locales, you'll find golf tournaments, state fairs and seafood festivals. This is to say nothing of late winter festivals dedicated to St. Patrick, which take the honor in some states. Click on the slideshow to get some 2023 winter travel inspiration.
