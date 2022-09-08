Last updated: 04:28 PM ET, Thu September 08 2022

gallery icon Experiencing a River Cruise in France's Lovely Bordeaux Region

Destination & Tourism Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Theresa Norton September 07, 2022

1/11
Scenic Diamond in Bordeaux, France
The 149-guest Scenic Diamond takes guests throughout the Bordeaux region of France. Photo by Theresa Norton

Scenic Diamond

The 149-guest Scenic Diamond takes guests throughout the Bordeaux region of France. Guests embarked Scenic Diamond in Bordeaux and overnighted in the beautiful city, before sailing to Libourne the next morning.

1/11

For more information on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, France

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS