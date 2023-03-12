Get to Know Europe's Budget Airlines
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck March 12, 2023
Flying High With Low Prices
The outlook for European travel in 2023 remains rosy as the continent looks poised to fully complete its pandemic rebound. This year’s visitor numbers are expected to reach a level approaching those from 2019, so it's obvious that plenty of people aren’t letting rising prices tamp down their enthusiasm for travel. There’s no question though that some travelers to Europe will be looking to save a few dollars where they can this year, and one way to do this is to hope aboard one of the continent's many budget airlines.
Like in North America, the European airline industry experienced deregulation in the latter stages of the 20th century, which led to the birth of many low-cost carriers. Many of them are hardly known across the pond, but they carry millions and millions of passengers each year and could be a valuable & money-saving piece of your—or your client’s—European trip.
Famed for low fares and a lack of frills, these airlines will very often get you from Point A to Point B for less. Keep in mind, you’ll have to pay extra for luggage (sometimes carry-ons too), often absorb other fees you're not used to (snacks and soft drinks aren't usually included) and possibly land at a secondary airport—but you just might save a pile of cash.
Click on the slideshow to learn about some of the most popular and a little bit of what to expect when flying with them.
