Destination & Tourism Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff October 06, 2022
Why You Should Become an Aruba Certified Expert (ACE)
Travel advisors can gain a complete understanding of this exciting destination through the Aruba Certified Expert (ACE) program. This interactive learning tool from Travel Agent Academy will give advisors valuable insights into the destination as well as information on how to craft the ideal Aruba vacation. Included in the program is everything travel agents need, including information on accommodations, experiences and activities.
There are two programs from which to choose: the Aruba Certified Expert program with information for couples, families, active vacationers and pure beach relaxation lovers alike, and the Aruba Romance, ACE Program, which provides specific information those who wish to celebrate their love in the destination.
