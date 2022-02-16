Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for the Caribbean's Top Islands
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke February 16, 2022
Know What to Expect
The Caribbean will be a top target for spring break travelers in 2022 as the vast majority of the region's islands have reopened to international visitors. Still, restrictions vary from destination to destination, with some countries opening their borders to travelers regardless of COVID-19 vaccination or testing status and others implementing more stringent protocols requiring travelers to take extra steps ahead of their trip. Here's a look at the latest entry requirements and restrictions for the Caribbean's top destinations this winter.
