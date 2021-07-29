Local Attractions for Tourists Visiting Guanajuato
Destination & Tourism Guanajuato Tourism Board Lacey Pfalz July 29, 2021
Things To Do in Guanajuato
Guanajuato is a state in central Mexico, known for its historic importance, archaeological sites, wine, tequila and culture. Check out this slideshow to see some of the local attractions this state has to offer its visitors, beyond Guanajuato City and San Miguel de Allende.
