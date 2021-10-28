Real-Life Locations From Famous Scary Movies and Books You Can Visit
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck October 28, 2021
DO Go in There
Nearly all of our favorite scary movies and books were filmed or set somewhere that can be visited in real life. So why not make a trip to one of the following creepy locations this Halloween? Click on the slideshow for a tour of some of the eeriest examples across the country and the world.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Help Your Clients Maximize the Mediterranean by Becoming a Malta Specialist
-
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS