Sell More Jamaica With Travel Agent Academy
Jamaica Travel Specialist Program
Become an expert in all things Jamaica and earn a range of benefits such as credits for The Travel Institute, cash rewards, invitations for site inspections and more with Travel Agent Academy.
There are two courses available: The General Course and the Weddings & Honeymoons Course. The program also includes membership in the One Love Rewards Program as well as access to the resources such as brochures, videos, partner updates and more.
For more information on Travel Agent Academy, Jamaica
