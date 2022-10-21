Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Fri October 21 2022

A waterfall in Ocho Rios, Jamaica
A waterfall in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. (photo via johany/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Jamaica Travel Specialist Program

Become an expert in all things Jamaica and earn a range of benefits such as credits for The Travel Institute, cash rewards, invitations for site inspections and more with Travel Agent Academy.

There are two courses available: The General Course and the Weddings & Honeymoons Course. The program also includes membership in the One Love Rewards Program as well as access to the resources such as brochures, videos, partner updates and more. 

