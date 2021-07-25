The 10 Best Countries for Adrenaline Junkies
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 25, 2021
The 10 Best Countries for Adrenaline Junkies
Calling all hikers, bikers and cliff jumpers: Cool Camping just released its Adrenaline Index, in which it rates the best countries for adrenaline seekers who love to travel the world in search of the perfect wave, the hardest hikes and the most spectacular activities. The index studied everything from the number of each country's national parks to the highest mountain peak. Can you guess which countries made the top ten? Read on to learn more.
Sponsored Content
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS