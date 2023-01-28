The 10 Most Powerful City Destinations
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 28, 2023
These Cities are the Most Economically Powerful Destinations in the World
As cities once again reign king as popular destinations around the world, The World Travel & Tourism Council's latest report identified the top ten most powerful city destinations in terms of their tourism industry's contribution to their own economies, using numbers from 2022. From world-famous cities like Paris to entertainment capitals such as Las Vegas, the cities on this list all offer something different, though are heavyweight champions among the tourism industry, often welcoming millions of travelers each year to partake in their unique travel offerings. Check out this slideshow to see the top ten most powerful city destinations in the world.
Sponsored Content
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS