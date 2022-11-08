The Benefits of Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Janeen Christoff November 08, 2022
While the pandemic continues to subside, travelers remain very interested in protecting their travel investment when booking trips. Travel advisors can add a great deal of value to their sales by offering travel insurance as an accompaniment to any travel booking.
That's where Allianz comes in. The Allianz Partners Specialist Program on Travel Agent Academy provides advisors with the expertise they need to give clients the valuable travel protections they need.
