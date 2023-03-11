Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Sat March 11 2023

Destination & Tourism Chelsea Davis March 11, 2023

Welcome to Las Vegas sign
Welcome to Las Vegas sign. (photo by Jessica Kelly)

Celebrity Driven Restaurants And Dining Experiences In Las Vegas

When it comes to eating and drinking, there's nowhere quite like Las Vegas. It's the entertainment hub of the world and the place to have a restaurant if you're looking to make a name for yourself in the industry. From Martha Stewart's first full-service restaurant to Lisa Vanderpump's grandiose cocktail lounge to the Bellagio's over-the-top supper club, here's a roundup of the best celebrity-backed restaurants and premiere dining experiences in Las Vegas.

