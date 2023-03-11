The Best Celebrity Driven Restaurants and Dining Experiences in Las Vegas
Destination & Tourism Chelsea Davis March 11, 2023
Celebrity Driven Restaurants And Dining Experiences In Las Vegas
When it comes to eating and drinking, there's nowhere quite like Las Vegas. It's the entertainment hub of the world and the place to have a restaurant if you're looking to make a name for yourself in the industry. From Martha Stewart's first full-service restaurant to Lisa Vanderpump's grandiose cocktail lounge to the Bellagio's over-the-top supper club, here's a roundup of the best celebrity-backed restaurants and premiere dining experiences in Las Vegas.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Chelsea Davis
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS