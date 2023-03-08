Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Wed March 08 2023

gallery icon The Best Cities for a St Patrick's Day Celebration

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 08, 2023

1/11
Guys celebrating in a pub.
Guys celebrating in a pub. (photo via shironosov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

America's Best Cities for a St Paddy's Party

St. Patrick's Day was among the first holidays to effectively be canceled when the COVID-19 crisis was declared a pandemic in March 2020. While travelers have been able to celebrate in a more traditional manner in recent years, 2023 is poised to be one of the most lively St. Paddy's celebrations ever. That is if you land at the right destination.

Personal finance website WalletHub recently compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across four categories—St. Patrick's Day traditions, costs, safety and accessibility and weather—and 15 key metrics to find the best places to have the most fun celebrating the holiday on a budget. Experts examined more than a dozen important factors for a great holiday, including the number of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, the lowest price for a three-star hotel on Friday, March 17 and the latest weather forecast.

Here are the 10 U.S. cities that fared the best in this year's study. 

1/11

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS