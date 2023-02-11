The Best European Yacht Destinations
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck February 11, 2023
Experience Yachting in Europe
Cruising continues to grow in popularity and that includes the yachting niche. Those with discriminating tastes looking for a more intimate experience are looking toward yacht and yacht-style cruising and Europe has just the right combination of atmosphere and chic destinations to complement this type of travel. Imagine pulling into a port town lined with cobblestone streets and filled with sun-faded pastel buildings and getting the chance to have one of the best meals of your life—and linger long after day-tripping visitors have left. Or, think about spending the late afternoon swimming in a secluded cove somewhere in the Mediterranean as the sun bathes you in golden light, then heading on board soon after for a glass of local wine by moonlight. Click on the slideshow to find out some of the best European destinations to experience by yacht.
