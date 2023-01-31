The Best February Events in Each State
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck January 31, 2023
The Best Things To Do in February 2023
It may be the shortest month of the year, but February 2023 is set to pack a ton of excellent events into its 28 days. From Mardi Gras celebrations in all of the places you expect them—and a few you might not—to food festivals, fashion weeks and a whole host of winter carnivals dedicated to all things snow, ice and having good times in the great outdoors, February 2023 events are a varied bunch. This is to say nothing of all the February events dedicated to Valentine's Day, the "Big Game" on February 12, and of course, a groundhog that lives in Pennsylvania. Add into that mix a series of events that will both educate and entertain and you have all the ingredients for a great month. Click on the slideshow to see the best February events in each state.
