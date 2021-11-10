The Best Places in US To Watch the Upcoming Meteor Showers
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck November 10, 2021
Showtime After Sundown
Few things in the world have the ability to inspire as much awe as a sky full of sparkling stars. And when some of those stars are of the shooting variety, well then the magic goes off the charts.
Spotting meteors—aka 'shooting stars'—isn't as hard as you may think, as major meteor showers generally happen at the exact same time each year. This means that, in theory, all you should have to do to fully enjoy one is to be out after dark on the right night and look skyward, but it's not that simple though as most of us live in areas that suffer from excessive light pollution. While you can most certainly catch a glimpse of greatness at home, heading to a truly dark area is the only sure-fire way to have a remarkable experience meteor watching.
November and December see the Leonids (peaking on November 17 & 18) and the Geminids (peaking December 14th) streak across the sky, and the following places are the best spots in the country to take these meteor showers in.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Help Your Clients Maximize the Mediterranean by Becoming a Malta Specialist
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS