The Best Small Cities for a Weekend Getaway
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 01, 2022
Small Cities With Big Experiences
There's nothing quite like the monumental anticipation that builds ahead of a big overseas trip, but a short getaway not far from your own backyard can be equally as rewarding if you know where to look. The United States is full of spectacular small cities of under 100,000 people that offer travelers a crowd-free experience that isn't short on fun, fascination or unique experiences. Here are some of the best least-populated places to explore, from the frequently recognized to the lesser-known.
