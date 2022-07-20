The Cheapest Last Minute Summer Vacation Destinations
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 20, 2022
The Top 10 Least Expensive Roundtrip Domestic Destinations
There's still time to plan a last-minute summer vacation but it helps to know which places are offering travelers the most fun for the best price. The team of travel enthusiasts at CheapAir.com recently dove into the latest airfare data to reveal the top 10 least expensive roundtrip domestic destinations between now and August 8, 2022. The rankings are based on the prices for the average roundtrip lowest fare to each destination from continental U.S. gateways. Counting down from 10 to number one, here are the major U.S. cities that Americans should set their sights on in the coming weeks before the clock strikes zero on summer.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS