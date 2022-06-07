Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Tue June 07 2022

gallery icon The Countries Relying on Tourism the Most

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 07, 2022

A picturesque Aruban coastline. (photo courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority)

The Destinations Most Reliant on Tourism in 2022

Economies around the world have been hit hard by a dropoff in tourists over the past two-plus years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some are more reliant on visitors and the dollars and jobs they create than others. Fortunately, travel is bouncing back in a big way this summer, which is excellent news for the destinations around the world that rely on tourism the most. A recent study conducted by the team of travel experts at luggage storage app Bounce reveals the countries and territories most reliant on tourism when it comes to its contribution to GDP and employment. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of these tourist-friendly places have a lot in common, including phenomenal climates and quintessential vacation attractions like white-sand beaches and crystal clear waters. 

