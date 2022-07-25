The Latest Travel Intel for the World's Most Popular Countries
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 25, 2022
The Latest Travel Restrictions, Guidance for the World's Top Destinations
The world is largely reopened more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, making international travel far more attainable compared to just a summer ago. While tourism was undoubtedly hampered by the coronavirus crisis the world's most-visited countries appear determined to welcome back foreign travelers in bunches. From the U.S. to Thailand, these coveted destinations are poised to see a comeback in the second half of 2022. Nonetheless, travelers would be wise to catch up on the latest travel restrictions and requirements in addition to the most up-to-date travel guidance from the U.S. State Department ahead of their next visit.
