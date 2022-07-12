The Most and Least Stressed US Cities
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 12, 2022
America's Most and Least Stressed Out Destinations
Travel can be quite stressful these days but it's also a great stress reliever, providing people the chance to escape the daily grind and experience something new or return to their favorite place. Personal finance website WalletHub recently analyzed 182 of the largest U.S. cities across 40 key metrics, including factors such as the average weekly work hours, divorce and crime rates to determine which are the most and least stressed-out in 2022. The metrics were spread out into four different categories, including work stress, financial stress, family stress and health and safety stress, with each category counting for 25 percent of a city's total score. Scores ranged from 28.58 to 64.66. In this case, it's good to have a lower score as these cities are coping the best, based on the data.
