The Most Environmentally Friendly States
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke April 18, 2022
The Greenest States Ahead of Earth Day 2022
Friday, April 22 is Earth Day and while travelers clearly have sustainability on their minds in 2022 some U.S. states are faring better and putting more work in than others when it comes to being green. Personal finance website WalletHub recently compared each of the 50 states across 25 key metrics of environmental friendliness, including air, water and soil quality as well as energy and gasoline consumption per capita. The factors were grouped into three different broader categories, including environmental quality (35 points), eco-friendly behaviors (35 points) and climate change contributions (30 points). WalletHub scores ranged from 20.65 (50th-ranked West Virginia) to 79.77 for the greenest state in America. Here's a look at the top 10 most environmentally friendly states in the country in 2022.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs
-
Argentina’s World-Class Ski Resorts Attract Winter Sports Enthusiasts
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS