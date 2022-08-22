Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Mon August 22 2022

gallery icon The Most Naturally Beautiful US States

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 22, 2022

1/11
Washington's Cape Alava
Washington's Cape Alava. (photo via Kara Hollenbeck of Rogue Musings/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

America's Most Scenic States

The U.S. touts stunning natural beauty from coast to coast and even off of the mainland in places like Alaska and Hawaii. Nonetheless, some states top others when it comes to providing travelers with the most tantalizing scenery and landscapes. The team of experts at Airport Parking Reservations recently analyzed every U.S. state based on several different factors related to natural beauty, including the number of mountains, waterfalls, beaches, large natural lakes and national parks to determine a final state beauty score on a scale of 10. From the Mid-Atlantic to the Pacific Northwest and the Rocky Mountains in between, visitors to these states stand to experience the most natural beauty. 

1/11

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS