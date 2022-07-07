The Most Pet-Friendly Cities in the US
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 07, 2022
The Best Domestic Destinations for Travelers With Pets
Few experiences are more enjoyable and rewarding than traveling with your pet. On top of eliminating the stress and cost of leaving your furry friend behind, bringing your pet along for the journey likely ensures you'll be spending less time staring at a screen and more time seeing your destination. To determine the top places for traveling pet owners, the expert team at All About Cats recently analyzed the biggest U.S. cities based on their pet-hosting infrastructure, examining a variety of key factors, including the percentage of pet owners in the city's state, the amount of pet-friendly hotels, the number of dog-friendly restaurants, cat cafes and veterinary services. With the data in hand, All About Cats developed overall pet-friendly scores for each, revealing a top 10 that spans the nation.
