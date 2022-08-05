The Most Popular Destinations With No COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 05, 2022
Countries You Can Visit Without Travel Restrictions
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted worldwide lockdowns and while most destinations have since reopened to international travel, many continue to implement pandemic-related restrictions making it slightly more challenging to enter, whether it's needing to provide extra documentation or having to purchase mandatory travel and medical insurance. For travelers seeking minimal hurdles on their summer vacation or end-of-year getaway, a handful of coveted destinations stand out as they currently have no COVID-related travel requirements (with the exception of completing a simple form in some cases) in place. You'll still need your passport of course. But here's a look at some of the world's most visited countries that are currently open to travelers with zero COVID-related entry restrictions this summer.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Germany, England, South Africa, Australia, France
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS