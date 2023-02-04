The Most Popular European Cities for Americans in 2023
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz February 04, 2023
These Cities are High on Americans' 2023 Travel Lists
It's no surprise that cities in Europe are going to be extremely popular destinations among American travelers this year as we continue to leave the pandemic behind us and become more confident in planning international travel. Using data from Statista, Reddit, Instagram and Twitter, Icelandair has found the top ten cities in Europe that Americans are dying to travel to this year. The results might surprise you, though many destinations on this list are extremely popular cities for travelers around the world, like Rome and Athens. Yet there are still some unexpected cities on this list, like Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.
For more information on Europe
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS