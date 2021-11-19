Last updated: 12:01 AM ET, Fri November 19 2021

gallery icon The Safest Countries to Visit This Holiday Season

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke November 19, 2021

1/9
Downtown Dubai (photo via nicky39 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Downtown Dubai. (photo via nicky39/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Safe Discoveries

Traveling in the time of COVID-19 brings an added level of uncertainty but peace of mind isn't as hard to come by as it may seem. Taking into account the latest guidance from the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as looking at the most recent Global Peace Index, it's clear that travelers have plenty of options. Here are some of the safest and most worthwhile places travelers can visit for the holidays in 2021. 

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

1/9

For more information on United Arab Emirates, Peru, Canada, Dominican Republic, Portugal

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS