The Safest Countries to Visit This Holiday Season
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke November 19, 2021
Safe Discoveries
Traveling in the time of COVID-19 brings an added level of uncertainty but peace of mind isn't as hard to come by as it may seem. Taking into account the latest guidance from the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as looking at the most recent Global Peace Index, it's clear that travelers have plenty of options. Here are some of the safest and most worthwhile places travelers can visit for the holidays in 2021.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on United Arab Emirates, Peru, Canada, Dominican Republic, Portugal
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS