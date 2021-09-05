Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Sun September 05 2021

gallery icon The Top Autumn Destination in Each State

Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck September 05, 2021

1/51
Chapel Beach, Pictured Rocks National Park, Michigan in the fall
Chapel Beach, Pictured Rocks National Park, Michigan in the fall. (Photo courtesy csterken/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Pumkpin-Spiced Travel Delights

Each of the four seasons presents its own unique set of travel opportunities, with autumn being known in much of the country for offering a grand finale for outdoor pursuits that just so happens to coincide with the changing of the leaves. The season also brings the return of football in all its forms and Halloween, two of our most beloved cultural traditions. Click on the slideshow to see where the best place to be in your state over the next couple of months will be.

 

1/51

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Scott Hartbeck

Scott Hartbeck

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS