These Popular Destinations Are Removing COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 08, 2022
Easier Entry Around the Globe
Major cities, states, islands and countries are easing or removing COVID-19 entry requirements entirely as public health metrics continue to improve around the world exactly two years into the pandemic. The start of spring is typically one of the busiest times for travel, and 2022 will be no different. Fortunately, travelers will have far more choices than they did a year ago and far fewer hurdles to clear when it comes to visiting as a foreign tourist. Here's a look at some of the most notable travel destinations that have or are in the process of easing significant COVID-19-related entry barriers for travelers this spring.
