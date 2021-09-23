Top 15 Best Cities In The World
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz September 22, 2021
Top 15 Best Cities In The World
There are always factors to consider when choosing a place to live, work or travel. Safety, sustainability and economic prosperity are just some factors to be considered. Resonance Consultancy, the group that rates the top 100 best cities in the world each year through BestCities.org has once again ranked this year's top cities. As a first, the ranking also includes a city's sustainability, shaking up the traditional rankings. Check out the rest of this slideshow to see the top fifteen best cities in the world.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
-
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS