Top Destination News From August
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz August 28, 2022
Catch Up on the Latest Destination Developments
August saw a lot of changes and new developments in destinations across the globe. From New Zealand reopening and launching its first global campaign since 2019 and destinations like Mexico and Antigua and Barbuda reporting record numbers of travelers to more destinations focusing on sustainability, August was certainly not a sleepy month in destination news. Click through this slideshow to read the biggest destination headlines from the past month and don't forget to click the links provided in each slide for more details. Don't want to miss a beat? Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Extend Your Summer With Princess Resorts in the Canary Islands
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS